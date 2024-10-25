Anambra women benefit from First Lady’s  Renewed Hope Initiative

Connect with us

Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady, has distributed 1,200 25kg bags of rice to the less privileged women in Anambra State to cushion the effects of economic hardship in the country.

The palliatives were distributed under the Renewed Hope Initiative of the First Lady and were supervised by the First Lady of Anambra State, Dr Nonye Soludo, at the Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia on Thursday.

Speaking while addressing the beneficiaries who came from the 326 wards of the state, Soludo said the palliatives were provided to launch the Federal Government Food Security Programme in Anambra state.

Apart from the distribution of the bags of rice, the women also received various health tips, including checking for blood pressure, blood sugar level, HIV status, cervical and breast cancer screening as well as body mass index.

Beyond receiving the bags of rice, every woman also received the sum of N5,000 each from Soludo.

The governor’s wife urged the women to always prioritise their health and well-being by eating only natural foods and vegetables while advising them to ensure they set up a garden where they cultivate vegetables.

She said, “Special appreciation to Nigeria’s First Lady, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who provided 1,200 bags of rice for these women to launch the Federal Government of Nigeria Food Security Programme in Anambra State.

“Having over 1,200 women from the 326 Wards in Anambra State, was, for me, another important opportunity to remind them that this administration is working dedicatedly to build a State that works in their best interest.

“Our First Lady acknowledged what you are going through; she feels you paid, and that is why she has brought about 1,200 25kg bags of rice to be distributed among rural women, vulnerable and less privileged individuals in Anambra State to cushion the effects of economic hardship.

“Adequate provisions have also been made for every woman who came around today to receive free comprehensive medical checkups, including screenings for cervical and breast cancers our desire is to encourage awareness and consciousness on the importance of right health in each life’s endeavour.”

Soludo also hinted that the welfare of its women is important to the present administration, adding that, “we understand that perfectly and we will continue to explore every avenue to make Anambra women active beneficiaries of good governance.

“We urge every Nigerian to continue to support and pray for the government as it strives to make life better for all.”

Soludo also urged the women to go for routine medical checks to prevent health complications or deaths, adding that “Health is the greatest wealth anyone can have”.

Obinna Ezugwu.

