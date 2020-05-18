–– distributes palliatives to Abians

PETER OKORE, Umuahia

Minister of State for Steel and Solid Minerals, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah has said he is touched by the economic hardships Abians are passing through as a result of Covid -19 pandemic lockdown, noting that a situation where an enterprising people like Abians are compelled to sit at home for months was not acceptable.

Ogah who spoke at his country-home, Onuaku-Uturu in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of the state at the commencement of distribution of large quantities of food-items he provided for his constituents, urged them not to despire.

The items probably provided by the All Progressive Congress governorship candidate in the 2019 governorship election in the state, included 20,000 bags of rice , 1000 bags of 100kg beans, 10,000 cartons of Indomie Noodles and Spaghetti as well as hand sanitizers.

The entrepreneur turned politician who spoke through the Director- General of his Campaign Organisation, Mr. Kingsley Ugbaja, observed with delight that the cases of the pandemic were not high in the state, but urged the people to be vigilant and comply with government directives towards stemming the spread.

He explained that the palliatives being distributed at his instance, were his personal contribution to the fight against the pandemic as well as a way of identifying with his people at this trying moment, pointing out that the materials would reach every family in the state.

”The relief materials will be distributed in batches, until it gets to every house-hold, particularly, the vulnerable groups. People should be patient until the materials get to them,” he said.

Some of the beneficiaries present at the scene of the event included representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, members of the Abia State chapter of APC in all 17 Local Government councils of the state, community leaders as well as journalists who invited to cover the event.

In appreciation, the Chairman of Abia state chapter of CAN, Rev. Emmanuel Agomuo commended Ogah for the gesture.

Agomuo asserted that such was the first -time any private individual would be giving out massive palliatives to complement government’s efforts in the state.

The cleric who promised equitable sharing of the materials, prayed God to bless the donor, while urging other privileged people in the state to emulate him.

In his own contribution, the Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Comrade Obinna Ibe, thanked the Minister for including journalists on the list of beneficiaries of the stimulus package.

Ibe noted that journalists have staked their lives by remaining at the front- lines in the fight against the pandemic, but are often neglected. He noted that Ogah has, by the gesture, encouraged journalists not to relent in their selfless sacrifices to humanity