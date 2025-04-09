Hon. Obi Aguocha urges investors to tap into Abia’s expanding economic opportunities

Connect with us

Hon. Obi Aguocha, the Member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North and South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has called on both local and international investors to seize the growing investment opportunities in Abia State.

According to the lawmaker, Abia is rapidly emerging as a prime destination for business, driven by a proactive and investor-friendly government administration.

Speaking during a recent media interaction, Hon. Aguocha highlighted the significant strides being made to improve infrastructure, enhance security, and simplify business processes across the state. He emphasized that the current administration’s focus on economic development and fostering public-private partnerships is ushering in a new era of growth.

“Abia is ready for business,” Aguocha declared. “We now have a government that not only welcomes investors but is actively building the right environment for businesses to succeed. From road construction to reduced bureaucracy and improved security, the conditions are right for serious investment.”

The lawmaker further noted that the government’s commitment extends beyond infrastructure. He praised the administration’s focus on transparency, accountability, and inclusive entrepreneurship, particularly among youth and women.

“There’s a clear policy direction aimed at job creation, industrialization, and rural development. This is not just rhetoric—we are witnessing tangible progress. Investors who act now stand to benefit significantly,” he said.

A strong advocate for grassroots development, Aguocha also emphasized the crucial role of collaboration between the government and the private sector in achieving sustainable economic growth.

“The government cannot do it alone. We need private capital, innovation, and expertise. In return, investors will find a secure, reliable, and profitable environment,” he added.

He also encouraged Abians in the diaspora to explore opportunities back home, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, and ICT. He assured them that the government is committed to providing policy protection and support for all legitimate business ventures.

“Our people abroad must see themselves as partners in progress. Whether it’s in agribusiness, tech, fashion, or local manufacturing, there’s room to grow and make a meaningful impact in Abia,” Aguocha concluded.

His call aligns with broader state government initiatives aimed at rebranding Abia as a hub for enterprise and industrial growth—efforts that include the development of the Enyimba Economic City and increased support for small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs).

