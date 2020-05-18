OBINNA EZUGWU

‌Nigeria’s federal government has said the ongoing gradual ease of lockdown which began on April 27, will remain in force for another two weeks.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha who said this at the daily briefing of the task force in Abuja, noted that in spite of the modest progress made, Nigeria was not yet ready for full opening of the economy and that tough decisions have to be taken for the good of the greater majority.

He emphasised that the government was not in a hurry to relax the lock down measures as according to him, doing so would portend danger.

“Any relaxation will only portend grave danger for our populace,” he said. “​Advisedly, the current phase of eased restriction will be maintained for another two weeks during which stricter enforcement and persuasion measures will be pursued.

“The two weeks extension of Phase One of the eased restriction is also to enable other segments of the economy to prepare adequately for compliance with the guidelines, preparatory to reopening in the coming weeks.”