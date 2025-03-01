There is palpable fear in Umuota, a village in Ndiolumbe Autonomous Community, Isiala Ngwa South LGA of Abia State over the discovery of a young female corpse wrapped in black nylon bag.

According to a source in the Community who spoke with Southeastposts on condition of anonymity, the people in the community got wind of the information on Tuesday when news filtered that the corpse was dropped close to the boundary between Ndiolumbe and Umuaro along the old Ururuka road.

Another source said fear has engulfed residents of Umuota and by extension, the people of Ndiolumbe over the situation, adding that their fear stemmed from an unverified report that a resident of Umuota, High Chief Nkasi Ogbonna, whose house is close to the spot where the corpse was dumped, reported the matter to the DPO in Omoba Police Division.

The source added that the fear among the people has been further heightened by this piece of information, with many concerned that the Police might come for arrest since nobody knows the masterminds of the dastardly act.

Investigations by Southeastposts revealed that the DPO in charge of Omoba Divisional Police Station is yet to give the necessary clearance for the corpse to be evacuated which has further instilled fear in the people.

When Southeastposts contacted the Village Head of Umuota Village who declined to disclose his name, he expressed anger over the attitude of High Chief Ogbonna who reported the matter to the DPO before reaching out to him as the Village Head of the Community, emphasizing that the Chief will bear whatever consequences as he did not do the needful .

When Southeastposts, contacted Chief Ogbonna on phone, he said his decision to draw the attention of the DPO, Omoba Divisional Police Station to the matter was informed by his experience years ago in Abuja when a cattle rearer allegedly killed a farmer who questioned why he was grazing.

He revealed that when the Police came for arrest in their Estate, all was arrested because no one knew the cattle rearer killed the farmer and fled.

High Chief Ogbonna stated that in a bid to avert the same experience, he reported to the Police at Omoba, who raised a letter from the LGA authority and sent to the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency ASEPA, with a view to evacuating the corpse.

He informed that he was given full assurance that the corpse will be evaluated immediately.

As the time Southeastposts visited the spot, the corpse which is yet to be evacuated, was already decomposing.

Suspected Ritual Killings In the Area

Further investigations, revealed that there has been suspected ritual killings happening around Ndiolumbe and its adjoining villages.

Sources said two corpses were allegedly discovered days before that of the young female corpse at a place called “Okeiyi”, adding that before now, corpses had been discovered around the Okeiyi area.

On who could be behind these suspected ritual killings, the sources said they are not sure it is committed by people from the area, saying it could be from town or neighbouring villages who have continued to use Ndiolumbe as dumping ground after carrying out their dastardly acts.