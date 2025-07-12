Otti Launches $125m Integrated Infrastructure Project in Partnership with AfDB, IsDB, Canada-Africa Fund

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, on Friday formally launched the Abia State Integrated Infrastructure Development Project (ABSIID)- a landmark multi-sectoral initiative supported by the African Development Bank (AfDB), Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), and the Canada-Africa Development Bank Climate Fund (CACF).

Speaking during the event held at the Conference Hall of the JAAC Building in Umuahia, Governor Otti described the project as a “vote for progress and economic justice,” and a major testament to the growing global confidence in the development direction of Abia under his administration.

The ABSIID initiative, which is expected to gulp approximately $125 million, will focus on three priority areas: road infrastructure development, erosion control, and waste management, with a view to catalysing economic activities and creating thousands of jobs across the state.

“This project,” Otti said, “goes beyond building roads. It will connect farms to markets, link dreams to ventures, mitigate the havoc of gully erosion, and formalise the waste management ecosystem for jobs and investments.”

The Governor revealed that although the idea of the project predates his administration, it was the transparency and commitment to reform under his leadership that finally brought the long-stalled initiative to life. “It took our coming on board to actualise the project, broaden its scope and secure the confidence of our multilateral partners,” he noted.

The ABSIID is structured to touch every part of the state, targeting both urban and rural communities. Governor Otti noted that its implementation would significantly reduce unemployment, boost internal revenue generation, and attract further private sector investment.

He commended the management of AfDB, IsDB, and CACF for their faith in Abia’s development vision and also thanked the Federal Government, which is serving as the primary borrower and guarantor, for its technical and sovereign support. “You are not just investing in Abia,” he said. “This is an investment in humanity.”

Governor Otti emphasised that the terms of the agreement were favourable and carefully negotiated with the state’s cultural and financial realities in mind. He assured that every kobo received would be judiciously applied, building on the administration’s record of fiscal prudence and transparency.

“Over the past 25 months, we have achieved more with less, reined in wasteful spending, and proved that good governance is possible,” the governor said. “This project will consolidate on the gains we’ve made and open a new chapter of accelerated growth for our people.”

He also extended gratitude to the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) involved in actualising the project, hailing their sense of duty and professionalism.

Calling on the business community and well-meaning individuals to invest in Abia, Otti highlighted improvements in security, infrastructure, electricity supply—especially in Aba—and a skilled workforce as key factors that make the state investment-friendly.

“Development is a collective responsibility,” he concluded. “Let us partner to build the Abia of our dreams.”

The launch of ABSIID marks another milestone in the Otti administration’s transformation agenda, coming on the heels of major investments in healthcare, education, civil service reform, and public financial management.