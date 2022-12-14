Bandits kill three in Southern Kaduna communities

Bandits on Tuesday killed three persons in attack on Kpak and Malagum communities, Kagoro chiefdom, in the Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The President, Kaura Youth Coalition, Mr Bawa Emmanuel, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday.

Bawa explained that two persons were killed on their farms, while the third victim was killed at his house.

He said, “This gruesome attack is coming in the wake of the killing of Mrs Victoria Chimtex, who was killed in her house in Manchok.

“Attacks on Kaura LGA have been consistent and multi-dimensional with the efforts of the security operatives and government not seen or felt.

The council Chairman, Mathias Siman, who also confirmed the incident, said military operatives were trailing the suspects.