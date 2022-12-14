Osun: Gov Adeleke appoints committee on transportation

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Ademola Adeleke, governor of Osun State, has approved the appointment of committee on Transportation under the chairmanship of Mr Jola Akintola Esq.

In a public announcement by the Secretary to the Government of Osun State, Hon Teslim Igbalaye, the committee is saddled with the responsibility of reorganizing the state’s transport system including the motor park management system in Osun state.

The members of the committee are as follows:

1. Barrister Jola Akintola — Chairman

2. Mr Tunji Akanni — Secretary

3. Apesin Lanre Kolade — Member

4. Alhaji Gani OlaOluwa — Member

5. Hon Ibukun Fadipe — Member

6. Alhaji Duduyemi Azeez — Member

7. Mr Buraimoh Mufutau — Member

8. Mr Akin Titiloye — Member

9. Sunday Akanfe Atidade — Member

10. Hon Taju Adisa — Member

11. Mr Kola Faesan — Member

12. Mr Ayobami Folorunsho — Member

13. Alhaji Fatai Alade — Member

The date for the inauguration of the committee will be announced in due course.