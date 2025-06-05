Arigbabu admonishes youths to embrace hard work, perseverance as mechanism to greatness

Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, has urged Nigerian youths aspiring to greatness to embrace hard work, perseverance, and dedication as guiding principles in their daily lives.

Prof. Arigbabu gave the advice during a courtesy visit by Oluwaseun Kuforiji, holder of the Guinness World Record for the longest sewing marathon, at his office in Abeokuta. He emphasized that achieving and sustaining success requires consistent individual effort and resilience.

He cautioned youths against indulging in shortcuts or unethical practices, instead encouraging them to emulate the determination and discipline demonstrated by Mr. Kuforiji, who diligently pursued his vision and saw it through to success.

The commissioner also commended Mr. Kuforiji for his humanitarian contribution of donating school uniforms to approximately 10,000 public primary school pupils across Ijebu-Ode, Sagamu, and Abeokuta. He noted that the donation complements the Ogun State Government’s efforts in delivering quality education.

“It is a pleasant thing seeing young people doing exploits. Watching younger generations achieve greatness makes me proud. I want to commend you for having a vision, pursuing it, and becoming a source of inspiration,” Arigbabu said.

In his response, Mr. Seun Kuforiji stated that his gesture of donating uniforms was a way to give back after setting the world record. He said the aim was to help underprivileged pupils overcome low self-esteem, which could hinder their academic and personal growth.