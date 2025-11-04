Ogun schools’ laboratories worthy of emulation for science and innovation – Arigbabu

Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, has described schools in the state as hubs of science and innovation that serve as catalysts for sustainable national development.

Prof. Arigbabu made the remark at the 4th Annual Conference of the College of Basic and Applied Sciences, Mountain Top University (MTU), Magboro, Ogun State, themed “Science and Innovation in the Intelligent Age for Inclusive and Sustainable National Development.”

The Commissioner noted that national development can only be achieved through the improvement of human life by investing in education, technology, infrastructure, good governance, and ethics. He emphasised that science and innovation form the foundation of this transformation by boosting productivity, resilience, and competitiveness across all sectors.

Arigbabu highlighted the efforts of the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration in positioning Ogun State as a knowledge and innovation hub. According to him, the government has embarked on transformative initiatives such as the digitalisation of the education sector, innovation-for-inclusion programmes, and the rehabilitation, remodelling, and equipping of schools to create a conducive learning environment.

“So, as we stand at the dawn of the intelligent age, let us build a Nigeria where intelligence meets integrity and innovation drives inclusion. Let us make knowledge our national currency and innovation our shared language,” he urged.

In his welcome address, the Vice-Chancellor of MTU, Prof. Ayolabi Adebowale, encouraged participants to apply the knowledge gained from the conference to promote excellence and bring about measurable change in society.