Ogun Education Commissioner Commends Old Students for Selfless Contributions to School Devt

The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, has commended Old Students Associations for their selfless contributions in complementing government efforts to improve educational facilities and ensure a conducive learning environment across the state.

Prof. Arigbabu gave the commendation during the 50th Anniversary and Graduation Ceremony of the Baptist Boys High School (BBHS) Old Students Association, Class of 1971/1975, held at the school premises in Abeokuta.

He noted that old students’ associations across the state have continued to work tirelessly and competitively to give their alma maters a befitting outlook, describing their interventions as critical to sustaining quality education.

The commissioner said the developmental contributions of old students align with the OGUNREHAB initiative of the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration, adding that massive rehabilitation, construction and equipping of schools were ongoing across the state to further enhance teaching and learning.

“It has now become a passion for old students celebrating anniversaries to mark them with impactful projects that complement what the government is doing. This is truly a laudable development,” he said.

In his remarks, a former Governor of Ogun State and an old boy of BBHS, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, congratulated the 1971/1975 set, assuring that old boys of the school would continue to give back to ensure a better learning environment for present and future generations.

Also speaking, the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, who described himself as an old boy of the school for over 63 years, said he and his set had continued to make meaningful contributions to the beautification of the institution.

He advised old students to ensure that their spouses were also involved in school development activities, noting that collective support would further strengthen such initiatives.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Class President of the 1971/1975 set described the reunion as an opportunity to give thanks to God for life and to celebrate their 50th anniversary marked by notable personal and collective achievements.