Ogun empowers education directors, equips zonal offices with laptops

In a bid to boost productivity and enhance service delivery, the Ogun State Economic Transformation Project (OGSTEP) has distributed laptops, palmtops, and biometric devices to directors and the 20 zonal education offices across the state’s local government areas.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, who supervised the distribution, said the initiative—powered by OGSTEP—is aimed at upgrading the Education Management Information System (EMIS) and supporting the state’s digital transformation in the education sector.

He noted that the ministry had been organising bi-monthly digital training webinars for education officers and other staff to support the sustainability of the platform, in line with Governor Dapo Abiodun’s efforts to revitalise the education sector.

“Now that we have digitalised the sector, the only way things can work is to make sure we have tools that we can use. Please ensure you put them to good use,” Arigbabu said.

Also speaking, OGSTEP Project Manager for Skills Development, Mr. Fatai Osunsanya, said the intervention would significantly improve data collection and analysis for better planning and administration of education in the state.

In separate remarks, the zonal education officers for Ijebu East and Ewekoro LGAs, Mr. Olaniyi Amosu and Mrs. Esther Olukolu, thanked the government for the initiative, describing it as timely and impactful.