Eid-Al-Adha: Osun NUP Felicitates Muslim Ummah, Urges Prayers for Adeleke’s Administration
4 hours ago

As Muslims across the globe mark the celebration of Eid-al-Adha, the Osun State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has extended warm greetings to Islamic faithful in the state.

The goodwill message was contained in a statement jointly signed by the state NUP Chairman, Alhaji Suleiman Oladele Odefisayo, and the State Secretary, Comrade Dele Aina.

According to the statement, Eid-al-Adha symbolises love, sacrifice, tolerance, and unwavering faith in Almighty Allah. The union urged the Muslim Ummah to embody these virtues and reciprocate Allah’s benevolence by showing love and kindness to one another.

The pensioners also called on Muslims to offer special prayers for the success of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration, noting that the governor is making commendable efforts to improve the lives of Osun residents.

The union congratulated all pensioners in the state, especially those of the Islamic faith, on the occasion of the holy celebration. They urged them to celebrate with modesty and extend support to the less privileged in the spirit of the season.

“Eid-al-Adha is not just a time of festivity, but a moment to reflect on the values of compassion and generosity. We encourage our members and all Muslims in Osun to share with the needy and promote peace in their communities,” the statement concluded.

 

