Ruto to Kenyan men: Look for Nigerian women to marry…’balance this scale’ to avoid brain drain
Published

1 hour ago

on

Ruto to Kenyan men: Look for Nigerian women to marry…’balance this scale’ to avoid brain drain

Kenyan President, William Ruto, has in a humorous manner called on Kenyan bachelors to look for ladies of Nigerian origin to marry to balance the connubial scale that allegedly currently tilts in Nigeria’s favour.

He light-heartedly hinted at possible brain drain if parity is not ensured by Kenyan men in bringing quality Nigerian women to the country.

The president made these remarks after his two daughters tied the nuptial knots with Nigerian men.

Speaking at a recent wedding ceremony, captured in a video shared by Africa Facts Zone on X Thursday, Ruto suggested that Kenyan men may be falling behind in the romance department.

“My daughter is married to a Nigerian, and this one is now married to a Nigerian. And our guys around; I don’t know, are you slow? I don’t know. We need to balance this scale because at this rate, we are going to have a brain drain from Kenya,” the President quipped.

Ruto also highlighted that the unions reflect the strong and friendly ties between Kenya and Nigeria, suggesting that both nations should continue to build on this relationship.

“I think there is something between Kenya and Nigeria, we should pick it up further,” Ruto added.

