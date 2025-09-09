Prof. Arigbabu charges flagship secondary school principals on accountability

Principals of flagship secondary schools in Ogun State have been urged to demonstrate hard work, confidence, and strict adherence to government policies for the education sector.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, gave the charge during a policy meeting to determine cut-off marks for admissions into flagship schools for the 2025/2026 academic session. He emphasised that the reputation of any school largely depends on the competence and seriousness of its principal.

Prof. Arigbabu stated that class sizes would be capped at 60 students to enable teachers effectively manage and assess learners, noting that adequate facilities have been provided to create an optimal learning environment.

He further warned that no learner would be admitted into flagship schools through transfer, cautioning principals against sharp practices. He stressed that anyone found culpable would face strict sanctions.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mrs. Oluwatosin Oloko, said the meeting aimed to remind principals of government policies on flagship schools and to brief newly posted principals on expectations.

Also speaking, the Principal General of Remo Division, Dr. Olubunmi Womiloju, and the State President of the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Mr. Adeyinka Adekoya, attributed the sector’s success to the massive investment by Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration.

Earlier, the Director of Education in the Department of Curriculum Development and Evaluation, Mr. Temitope Lasilo, said the meeting was convened to ensure that the admission process remains transparent and aligned with state education policy.