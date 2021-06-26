By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Embattled ‘chairman’ of Osun State chapter of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Hon. Adesoji Adagunodo has described the erstwhile minister of Defence and the former deputy governor of the state, Erelu Olusola Agbeja Obada as a rare jewel as she celebrates her 70th birthday anniversary.

Adagunodo in a statement issued in Osogbo on Saturday, said Erelu Obada can be best described as an embodiment of love, care, dedication, commitment and passion, not just for her children but to all humanity.

According to him, “I searched the entire encyclopedias and can’t find the right words to depict the legendary personality called the Erelu of Ijesaland on her birthday.

“Mama, the most loyal Deputy Governor not just in the history of Osun State but in Nigeria as a whole, the former Minister of Defence and first female to hold the position of a Junior Minister who did so well and was promoted to full Minister of Defence, history has also adjudged and attested to the unparalleled level of dedication and loyalty with which you served under President Goodluck Jonathan, we are proud to also learn that you did not receive a single reprimand or query throughout your sojourn in the corridors of power, you served and left meritoriously unblemished”

He said, “as you’re entering the senior citizen’s club, I congratulate the entire business enterprising empire of Yoruba nation, that is your projenitors, the Ijesas, as we all celebrate our sister, our mother and our Guardian Angel, Erelu Olusola Obada, CON, as you clock 70.

“This age, in my wish should be your entry into puberty of 18 so that generations of the Yoruba nation yet unborn will be able to draw from your wealth of knowledge and experience and enjoy your unalloyed support and dedication that you have been giving us in Osun political space without break since your entry into politics several decades ago”

“Your support, your faith in us and our God remains the tripod of our standing balance of survival for us in the struggle to get our footings”

“I pray to God to make your days long and blessed in all fronts to celebrate a millennium in Jesus name, Happy birthday to our unbeatable champion of motherhood”