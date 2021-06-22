By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former chairman of Ede North Local government of Osun State, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, has joined other wishers in rejoicing with Yeye Modupe Adeleke Sanni as she adds another year to her years on earth today, just as he described her as a woman of valuable substance .

Akinleye in a congratulatory message issued in Osogbo on Tuesday, said the celebrant is a real and rare gem who has contributed immensely and meaningfully to the life of so many people.

He said that Yeye Dupe as she is fondly called is a godsend, godmother, benefactor and a woman with a large heart whose kindness to humanities is legendary and second to none.

According to him, Yeye Dupe has been so kind to all and many have drawn from her milk of human kindness she gives this testimony, saying that he is a living witness.

“My mother, God will grant you mercy, guide your heart, remove your worries and shower you with unquantifiable blessings.

“My golden mother, your prayers shall be speedily answered by God, your morning is good :your afternoon will be better and your evening shall be glorious,” she said.

“On behalf of my family, I heartly rejoiced with you on this special day of yours, may God in his infinte mercy be with you in all your days. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY GOLDEN MOTHER, WISHING YOU ALL THE BEST IN YOUR LIFE.”