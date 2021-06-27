PRINCE EMEKA OBASI

I still remember that early morning phone call. Judith was on the other side of the phone from London, “Uncle Emeka, hold on for master.”

Master is the moniker members of the in-crowd humor my wife with.

I quickly scrambled up, the sleep in my eyes rapidly evaporating.

Her voice was weak and apologetic.

“Honey, I have had the baby, but there are complications… ah! You need to see him… so very handsome, looks like you…”

Then her voice broke…. “But he is not breathing!”

“That’s okay, how are you? Are you fine? I’m more concerned about you!”

Quite frankly, I couldn’t care about the baby; my wife’s life was more important.

Judith took the phone and gave me a run down. Chills ran down my spine as she did.

Betty had travelled to the UK to deliver our 4th child. At the point of delivery, a medical mishap occurred endangering her life and the baby. When he came he was not breathing.

I didn’t know what to do. It was about 1am in Lagos, Nigeria. Nevertheless, I decided to call our armada of pastors and wake them from sleep. There was already a warfare on.

That was my first shocker. Each of them was awake and had been at the barricade all day, evening and night . There was a massive spiritual battle to save her life. She had implored them not to burden me with the situation. At the time she called me, the baby was already written off. She had been asked to say her last prayers for the baby. The team of doctors focused on ensuring that she survived.

I told Judith, “Please, whatever must be done to save my wife must be done…forget the baby. Pls, pls, pls!”

In the event, God didn’t forget the baby. By His special grace, he survived, something the hospital still refers to as a medical wonder. In the days that followed, he was transfered to three different specialst hospitals. Each time I phoned, they would say, “Is it the father of the miracle baby?” And add that, “Miraculously, he is improving steadily, beating our expectations.”

Psalm 138:8, The Lord perfected all that concerned him…. So, we named him Miracle, formally.

His case was so special that the hospital refunded all our payments and wrote off every other cost with an apology.

Today, he is 10 years old. His brain is not damaged in anyway. Periodic tests clear him of any impairments. He is a bundle of joy and everyone says, “this is the one who takes after you so much.” His heart is so warm and lovely. Plus, he is so talkative…Lol!

Pls dear friends, join Betty and I in wishing Miracle a happy 10th birthday!

P/s: Special thanks to our Father in the Lord, Pastor Wole Oladiyun, and to our armada of God’s warriors.