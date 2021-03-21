By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state chairman of People’s Democratic Party, Prince Soji Adagunodo has accused the rival camp in the party of promoting ‘fake communique’ of the outcome of the meeting of the leaders of the party with the national reconciliation and strategy committee headed by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Adagunodo in a press release issued and made available with newsmen in Osogbo on Sunday said self –appointed conciliators in the state have failed to truly resolve the differences between the rival camps.

He argued that, “Many had believed that the development recorded in Abuja a few days ago, where the rival camps interfaced at a peace meeting for the first time ever had signaled the ‘return of peace’ and that the Grace of God was possibly at work and gradually getting the pieces together”

The Bukola Saraki led reconciliation committee according to him did not make any resolution, hence those promoting ‘fake’ resolution wants to divide the party more in the state.

Adagunodo argued that the frosty relationship returned immediately the attendees of the meeting in Abuja returned to Osun State, and that an important factor promoting crisis in the party is the determination by members of the two camps to get placed at vantage position ahead of the 2022 gubernatorial election.

He said Dr Bukola Saraki had intervened barely two weeks to the September 22 , 2018 guber election and he had succeeded in making them sheath their swords, but the agreement reached was allegedly truncated by the Adeleke side then.

Adagunodo posited that, signs that the ‘fragile peace’ in the state PDP may be ‘violently’ threatened if the rivalry camp continued to be promoting ‘fake resolution’.

“That on the 5th of March, 2021, the Court of Appeal, Akure delivered judgment setting aside the Interim Order granted by Honourable Justice S.O Falola on the 3rd of November, 2021,” he said.

“It suffice to say that the Court of Appeal, Akure in a -63 -page judgment delivered on the 5th of March, 2021 did not grant any Order or consequential order revalidating or affirming Sunday Bisi as the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Osun state.

“That the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Akure delivered on the 5th March,2021 was clear and unambiguous to the extent of only allowing the Appeal , Setting aside the Interim Order of 3rd November, 2020 and award of Cost of =N=300,000.00, this was contained in paragraph 4 of notice of appeal and page 63 of the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Akure.

“This well settled principle of law is beyond any iota of doubt, peradventure that a party has not appealed against a decision he or she cannot be heard to question that order on appeal.

“Just to educate further, where an order is not appealed against/challenged or set aside the effect is that the order subsists in law.

“Notwithstanding the aforementioned, take note that I have filed a Notice of Appeal to the Supreme Court challenging the said Judgment along with an application for Stay of Execution.

“That I remain the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Osun State by virtue of the Preservative Mandatory Order of 9th November, 2020 same having not been set aside and sill subsisting in law’ he asserted.

“Chief Sunday Bisi had challenged the High Court order removing him as Osun state PDP Chairman and his supporters had on Friday, 5 March 2021 asserted that the Court of Appeal, Akure had set aside the interlocutory order and had him returned as chairman and they celebrated the court victory.”

Adagunodo also described a communiqué in circulation purporting to be the resolution of the peace meeting held in Abuja a few days ago as fake.

He insisted that no definitive decision was taken at the meeting neither was a communiqué issued after the meeting.

“It is important to make it known to the general public that there was no resolution or communiqué in respect of the meeting held at the Legacy House which was attended by Osun PDP leaders and the Senator Bukola Saraki-led Reconciliation and Strategy Committee.”

He insisted that efforts to resolve Osun PDP crisis is still ongoing with a series of scheduled meetings in the coming days and weeks.

“It is important to inform the general public and Osun PDP members that the resolution released by faceless people that were not part of the meeting is fake and the conclusion therein was a figment of the writers’ own imagination.

“The members of the Reconciliation Committee have not at any of their meetings with any of the state chapters where crises exist taken decisions at their first sitting and Senator Saraki has personally been reporting the proceedings on social media platforms and he has never done that by proxy.

“We wish to inform the patriotic members of our party that the scheduled meeting(s) that will resolve the crisis will be convened by Senator Saraki-led Reconciliation and Strategy Committee when they deem fit’ he said”. Adagunodo concluded