By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Hon. Olasoji Adagunodo, the embattled “Chairman” of Osun State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has described as fake, a communique in circulation alleged to have been the resolution of a meeting between the state chapter of the party and the Senator Bukola Saraki-led reconciliation and strategy committee.

In a statement at the weekend, Adagunodo maintained that there was no resolution yet or communique about the meeting held at the PDP legacy house, Abuja, adding that the resolution of Osun PDP crises is still ongoing with series of scheduled meetings in the coming weeks.

His statement reads; “It is expedient to make it known to the general public that there was no resolution or communique about the meeting held at PDP Legacy House between Osun PDP and the Senator Bukola Saraki-led Reconciliation and Strategy Committee.

“The resolution of Osun PDP crises is still ongoing with series of scheduled meetings in the coming days and weeks.

“It is important to inform the general public and Osun PDP members that the resolution released by faceless people that were not part of the meeting was fake and the conclusion therein are figment of the writers’ own imagination.

“The Reconciliation Committee has not in any of their meetings with any of the state chapters that have crises concluded their meetings at their first sitting and Senator Saraki himself always reported the proceedings on his page or wall by himself and not by proxy.”

“We wish to inform the patriotic members of our party that the scheduled meeting(s) that will resolve the crises will be called by Senator Saraki-led Reconciliation and Strategy Committee when they deem fit.”

Recall the party has been enmeshed with crisis shortly after the 2018 election where some aggrieved members of the wrote petition against Hon. Adagunodo.