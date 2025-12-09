Akinleye, Asejere Celebrate Osun First Lady, Titi Adeleke at 60

Prominent government officials in Osun State have joined family, friends, and well-wishers in celebrating the First Lady, Chief (Mrs) Titilola Adeleke, as she marks her 60th birthday.

In a goodwill message personally signed, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, described Mrs Adeleke as “a woman of substance” whose compassion-driven initiatives continue to uplift women, children, and vulnerable groups across the state.

Akinleye commended the First Lady for her unwavering support to Governor Ademola Adeleke, noting that her steadfastness has been a major pillar behind the achievements of the present administration.

“Your unwavering passion for improving the lives of our people, through women empowerment programmes, youth-focused interventions, and community development efforts, stands as a testament to your selflessness and exemplary character,” he wrote.

He prayed for God to grant her good health, divine favour, and unending joy as she celebrates her Diamond Jubilee.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Rural Development and Community Affairs and Chairman of the Osun Commissioners’ Forum, Alhaji Ganiyu Olaoluwa (Asejere), also felicitated the First Lady, describing her as a “supportive pillar” whose contributions to the success of Governor Adeleke’s administration “cannot be quantified.”

Olaoluwa, who is also an Osun Central Senatorial hopeful, said Mrs Adeleke stands tall among First Ladies in Nigeria due to her numerous human-development initiatives and her commitment to the welfare of citizens.

He noted that clocking 60 marks a significant milestone that ushers in a deeper phase of service to humanity.

“Your exemplary leadership has shaped impactful initiatives and inspired unity, dedication, and excellence within Osun and beyond,” he said.

The commissioner prayed for God’s continued guidance and blessings upon the First Lady as she embarks on another chapter of service to the people.

Advertisement

Mrs Titilola Adeleke is widely celebrated in Osun State for her philanthropic efforts and her role in promoting social welfare programmes targeted at women and children.