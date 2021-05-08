Yoruba group, the Igbimo Apapo Yoruba Lagbaye, has called for a new People’s Constitution that will take into account the diversity of the peoples of Nigeria, as according to it, such remains the only way of sustainably resolve the country’s mounting security and economic challenges.

The group which made the demand in a statement at the weekend by its Global President, Aare Barr Oladotun Hassan, expressed deep concerns over what it called ‘deep-rooted spike in the country’s corruption and insecurity high index, economic downturn and all other sundry issues of mutual interests are urgently calling for attention and collective solutions by all critical stakeholders accordingly.’

The statement which the group issued as a reflection and appreciation for the successful hosting of the 3rd Omoluabi World Day Festivals and Awards; Isokan Yoruba, 2021, said the festival was an opportunity for the Yoruba to speak with one voice and find ways of confronting present challenges.

“In the spirit of the theme message of Isokan Yoruba: meaning Unity of the Yoruba People, wherein we raised the need for unflinching unity of purpose to confront our hydraheaded challenges as a nation, while calling on the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal government to consider adequate and succinct constructive engagements of the people on the basis of regional space across the country,” the statement said.

“Most importantly to deliberate on the continuous acts of terrorism and insecurity, the gross criminal actions of the bandits and terrorists, daily wave of mass killings and kidnappings of school students and community inhabitants, attacks on security outfits in the Eastern region and invasions of our farmlands in Southwest and other parts of the country.

“Furthermore, we are concerned about the deep-rooted spike in the country’s corruption and insecurity high index, economic downturn and all other sundry issues of mutual interests are urgently calling for attention and collective solutions by all critical stakeholders accordingly.

“We call for a draft of a new People’s Constitution that represents all views cutting across the entire length and breath of the country soonest, in order to review the current lopsided trends of inequality and nepotism, raging suspicions in many regions and political quarters in Nigeria, with a view to reiterate the call of restructuring on the basis of regionalism and true fiscal federalism.

“We must hold on to ourselves in unity, peace and love as dictated in our national slogans, inorder to overcome our common enemies, while security of the nation must be jointly addressed holistically via the promulgation of the National Joint Regional Security Networks Agency Act Law; that will build a robust synergy between the conventional security institutions and our local communities security personnel and groups, so as to provide better armoury and moder fighting equipments, that will successfully curtail the excessive excesses of daily killings by Boko-Haram ISWAP bandits, particularly ensuring we provide cover for our military men, whom we are fast losing in droves on the front line of war against terrorism.

“Without mincing words, this will provide for a vantage internal mercenaries rather than bringing in foreign ones, who might cost us our sovereignty in the nearest future if not managed well.

“The Federal Government alongside each States must beginning to foster best operating community policing strategy and intelligence, hence our proposed mandate to present the F’olumo Volunteer Movement support mechanism that will bring all fortified interested groups and individuals to join the #EndInsecurityNow towards consolidating on the need to building a virile security conscious system in our various societies across the regions.

“We request President Muhammadu Buhari to visit all the Six Regions personally to address stakeholders on the need to rebuild Nigeria, for this will yield the needed conversations, rejuvenate solutions with instilled confidence and unity of purpose for a greater Nigeria.”