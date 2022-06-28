2023: Yoruba groups recommend Yakubu Pam as Tinubu's running mate

A coalition of Yoruba sociopolitical groups, Igbimo Apapo Yoruba Lagbaye, has passed a resolution recommending Yakubu Pam, executive secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), as Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC presidential candidate’s running mate.

Igbimo Apapo Yoruba Lagbaye, which is the umbrella body of the Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide(YCYW), Yoruba Council of Women Worldwide (YCWW), Yoruba Council of Students Worldwide(YCSW), passed the resolution at the weekend.

In a letter to Tinubu signed by its coordinator, Aare Barr Oladotun Hassan, and accompanied by the Mr. Pam’s CV, the group, said all its affiliate bodies unanimously voted for the pilgrims commission boss as the right candidate for the vice presidential slot.

The groups said their resolution is predicated on Pam’s “wealth of experience in administration and governance, being the current Executive Secretary to the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission and former Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Northern Zone (Covering the entire 19 Northern States of Nigeria) and other numerous credentials.”

The letter read, “We write to appeal to you to opt for Muslim-Christian joint APC presidential ticket based on genuine unity, peace and progressive development of our nation, in the overall interests of all Nigerians.

“Your Excellency’s roles towards the noble development of Yoruba Land, and by extension all Nigerians is highly recognised and appreciated.

“Once again we reiterate our continuous and total support for you, and congratulate Your Excellency on your emergence as the presidential candidate of the APC. We are committed to making sure that you emerge president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”