By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Two Islamic Scholars have blamed poor leadership style of President Muhammadu Buhari for Nigeria’s worrying insecurity challenges, noting that his inability to be fair to all Nigerians, is one major factor heightening tension.

The Islamic clerics, Sheikh Al Imam AbdulRasak Aduagba and Alhaji Ibraheem Tijani Adekilekun, in their separate remarks during a lecture organized by a sociocultural group, Yoruba Progressive Forum (YPF), held in Ede, Ede South Local Government Area of Osun State, on Thursday blamed the inability of Nigeria to surmount its challenges on federal government’s failure to provide effective policies to address the problems.

Speaking, Sheik Aduramigba, who is the Founder of Raman Nationwide, said President Buhari has disappointed many Nigerians who came out en mass to cast their votes for him during the last presidential election.

The Ilorin based Islamic cleric said when the ticket was given to Buhari to vie for presidential election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), majority of people thought he was coming to liberate the country not knowing that their problems would be compounded.

He said, “When a nation is governed well and those who govern do so justly and fairly, the fruits are evident- security and prosperity.

“We are disappointed. When President Muhammad was contesting we thought the Nation’s messiah was coming to liberate the country not knowing he would compound the problems already on ground.”

He said the Nigerian leaders have failed in thier leadership responsibilities, this according to him had led to varieties of crises currently bedeviling the country.

He cited problem of insecurity, bad economy, unemployment among the youths, among others issues, urging the people of the country to go back to God and seek His intervention.

The renowned Islamic Scholar , however, commended Governor of Osun, Mr Gboyega Oyetola for his laudable achievements within the space of two years despite meager resources of the state .

He described the Governor as a silent achiever who he said had done tremendously well in the area of infrastructure, workers welfare among , provision of good health cares, good education policies among others.

Echoing a similar view, Alhaji Adekilekun, who is the Chief Imam, Ansarudeen Muslim Society, Ede, said unconscionable acts of banditry, kidnapping and other forms of terrorism stem from poor governance.

“We have enormous resources, human and natural. We have no business being where we are today as a nation. We have brilliant and patriotic Nigerians that can drive the process of the nation’s renaissance, and they cut across the divide.”

Alhaji Adekilekun , however, urged parents on the need to take better responsibility of their children saying most of these issues are caused by bad youths who lack parental care while in their adolescent ages.

Speaking, the National Coordinator of Yoruba Progressive Forum, Alhaji Olalekan Lateef popularly known as Asiri Ede said that the maiden edition of annual Ramadan Lecture was organized in honour of the state Governor of Osun, Mr Gboyega Oyetola.

Lateef appreciated the guest lecturers and other invited guests who deemed it fit to attend the programme, Praying God to continue to provide for their needs.