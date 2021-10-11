Yoruba Council Of Youths Worldwide, (YCYW), has joined other well-wishers to celebrate the Asiwaju of Ikate Land, Opomulero Oodua Agbaye and current Hon. Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

The group’s president, Aare (Barr.) Oladotun Hassan who conveyed its congratulatory message to the celebrant on Monday, described him as a distinguished democrat and a virtuous leader.

“Asiwaju, you remain a strong piller of hope and proud cultural ambassador and a distinguished servant-leader of the masses, Eti-Osa, Lagos State and Yoruba Land is indeed proud to have you as the Opomulero Oodua,” Hassan said.

“May God Almighty continue to grant all your heart desires always.

“Lẹẹkansi ẹku oríire ọjọ ibi yin loni, ẹmi yin aṣe ọpọlọpọ rẹ l’aiye, láàyè ninu alaafia, idera, ninu ọla ati ninu aiku tin ṣe baalẹ ọrọ.

“Igba odun, odun kan ni Opomulero Oodua.”

