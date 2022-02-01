The Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide (Igbimọ Àpapọ Ọdọ Yoruba Lágbayé), an umbrella body of youths in the Southwest region, has called for unconditional release of Sunday Adeyemo, alias Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba nation agitator detained in Benin Republic on the request of Nigeria’s federal government.

The youth group led by Aare Oladotun Hassan which made the demand in a statement on Monday, backed the position of Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere in its recent communique calling for Igboho’s release.

Afenifere had in the communique signed by its publicity secretary, Comr. Jare Ajayi, demanded unconditional release of Igboho from the Benin Republic detention.

The youth group said in the statement signed by its secretary, Ogbeni Ajibode Abdulkabir Olawale, Monday, that it has joined the Afenifere group in the “agitation for the unconditional release of our brother and freedom fighter in person of Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho, who has been detained by the dual government of Nigeria and Benin Republic since July, 2022.”

The group argued that the detention of Chief Igboho is “highly worrisome and we urge all international community, royal fathers, political leaders and elites of Yoruba origin to rise up in the demand for the release of a worthy son, who has done his best in defending the interest of our people including, their lives and property.

“Chief Igboho was indeed successful in his request/agitations for a robust security for lives and properties of our people, and he has done nothing than place the government on their toes to take security of lives and properties of every citizens of our beloved country very seriously.

“We as concerned indigenous citizens with constitutional right to see to the adequate welfare and robust dividends of genuine democracy demand the release of our dear brother, which we believe the safety of every citizens should be of utmost priority to the government of our nation without prioritizing a particular tribe over others.”