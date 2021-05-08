Sunday Oguntuyi

The erstwhile national secretary of People’s Democratic party (PDP), Prof. Adewale Oladipupo, has joined other well wishers to congratulate Sen. Ademola Adeleke on his ‘bagging of bachelor degree from an American University,’ describing him as a man of courage who love to acquire knowledge.

Oladipupo in a congratatory message issued on Friday said Sen. Adeleke is an astute politician, who has elevated the profile of PDP and added value to its integrity.

He commended Adeleke’s contribution to the growth and development of the party and democracy in Osun.

“Your choice of the criminal justice sector as a field of study is also noteworthy in view of the current state of administration of justice and general issues surrounding insecurity in Nigeria,” he said.

“With this additional feat to previous ones in the Social, Economic and Political spheres, you are even better positioned to drive the process of growth in our dear State and Nigeria as a whole.

“Over the years, you have given yourself to the course of peace and development of our party and our country. For this, we owe you an enduring debt of gratitude.

“As you celebrate this day, it is my prayer and that of our members that God will continue to bless you with good health, wisdom and many more years in the service of His people and Osun.”