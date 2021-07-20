Yoruba interest group, Igbimo Apapo Yoruba Lagbaye (Yoruba Council), has called on the Muslim faithful to not only preach love, but manifest same in daily lives.

In a special message by its President Aare Barr. Oladotun Hassan signed by the group’s Publicity Secretary Otunba Gboyega Adeoye, the felicitated with entire Muslims in Nigeria and globally on the special occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The group urged the faithful to use the opportunity to call for peace, unity in the country.

According to the group, the year’s event calls for sober reflections by all leaders across the board, most importantly on the need to extol the teachings and virtues of sacrifice of the season.

Hassan urged the Muslim faithful and other non Muslims alike to jointly pray for peace and harmony of the nation, which he said, is currently bleeding to her marrows as a result of protracted state of insecurity, political instability, religious attrition, and hydraheaded economic issues.

“This year’s Eid season reminds us the significance of sacrifice and love. We must not lose sight of this in our lives and that of our country. More than ever before, we must not only preach love and harmonious relationship with others, we must manifest it in our daily life,” he said.

“We must remain steadfast and committed to the cause of one indivisible and united Nation. Hence, let us use this occasion to offer ceaseless prayers for the present leadership of President Muhammadu Buahri led Federal Government, Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, and all our Governors, Legislators and the entire nation for the growth and development of the country through sustained peace and committed sacrifices.”

Aare Hassan while congratulating Muslim faithful in Yoruba Land and by extension Nigeria, urged them to celebrate with caution by avoiding crowded gathering and maintaining proper hygiene, keeping to the rules of social distancing, wearing of nose mask, hand sanitizer and washing of hands regularly.

He cautioned and admonished them to always follow all the aforementioned laid down safety protocols for Covid-19 pandemic so as to contain the spread of the deadly virus in the wake of the third wave, regrettably coming with a more deadlier transmissible Delta variant.