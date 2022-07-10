Nigeria’s Super Falcons on Sunday night, defeated debutants, Burundi 4-0 to book a quarter final ticket against Cameron in the ongoing Women’s African Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Rasheedat Ajibade opened scoring via the penalty spot on the 25th minute, and a second goal followed in the 28th minute from Peace Efih.

Uchenna Kanu scored in the 29th and 46th minutes to complete the four goals rout, but the Nigerian side were largely wasteful in the encounter.

The victory means that they finish second in group C with six points, behind South Africa who took maximum nine points, having beaten Botswana by a loan goal on the night.

Nigeria will face Central Africa power house, Cameroon in the quarter final, while South Africa battle Senegal.