Published

4 hours ago

on

Nigeria's Super Falcons maintain top spot in Africa in latest FIFA ranking 

The Super Falcons, Nigeria’s senior women’s football team, have held on to their number one spot in Africa and 36th position globally in the latest FIFA global rankings, according to the list released on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

The Super Falcons remain the top-ranked women’s football team in Africa, underscoring their dominance on the continent.

South Africa, Morocco, Zambia, and Ghana are the other countries in the top five.

Top 10 teams in the world, according to the latest FIFA ranking:

United States of America

Spain

Germany

England

Japan

Sweden

Canada

Brazil

Korea DPR

Netherlands


