Super Falcons retain 36th spot in FIFA rankings, as D’Tigers drop four places in FIBA

The Super Falcons, Nigeria’s senior women’s football team, have retained their 36th position in the latest global ranking by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team, the D’Tigers, dropped four places in the latest FIBA ranking released on Friday.

The Falcons also maintained their position as the top-ranked women’s football team in Africa, according to the ranking released on Friday, 16th August 2024.

This ranking follows their disappointing performance at the recently concluded Women’s Summer Olympics football event in Paris, France. The Falcons failed to progress to the quarterfinals after suffering three consecutive defeats, losing 1-0 to Brazil and Spain, and a heavy 3-1 defeat to Japan, finishing at the bottom of Group C.

Following Nigeria in the African rankings are South Africa (50th), Morocco (59th), Zambia (62nd), and Ghana (66th).

The top 10 women’s football teams in the world, according to the latest FIFA ranking, are:

United States of America

England

Spain

Germany

Sweden

Canada

Japan

Brazil

Korea DPR

France

D’Tigers drop four places in latest FIBA rankings

Meanwhile, D’Tigers slumped from 39th to 42nd position in the world ranking.

The former African champions tallied 299.7 points during the month under review to occupy sixth position on the continent.

South Sudan hopped from 34th to 23rd in the FIBA World Ranking to become the top-ranked African team, overtaking Cote d’Ivoire.

Angola, Tunisia, and Egypt complete the top five teams in Africa.

Olympic champions the U.S. protected their lead at the top, while Serbia jumped up two spots to get to the second spot with a total of 758.9 points, overtaking Germany.

