Onanuga defends Tinubu’s lavish reward to Super Falcons, compares it to BBNaija prize

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, has defended the president’s generous cash rewards to the Super Falcons, comparing them to the grand prize offered by the reality show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Onanuga argued that the president’s gesture was a well-deserved recognition of excellence and should not attract criticism.

“When you remember that Multichoice, the organizer of the BBNaija reality show, is offering the winner ₦150 million grand prize, you wonder why some Nigerians are unappreciative of President Tinubu’s rewards to the Super Falcons,” he wrote.

“President Tinubu has rewarded excellence, creativity, hard work, soccer artistry and the undying Nigerian spirit.”

On Monday, Tinubu hosted the Super Falcons at the Presidential Villa in Abuja to celebrate their historic 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) triumph in Morocco.

The president announced a comprehensive reward package, which includes:

National honours: Each of the 23 players received the national award of Member of the Order of the Niger (OON).

Housing gift: Each player was awarded a fully furnished three-bedroom bungalow anywhere in Nigeria, courtesy of the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

Cash reward: Each player received $100,000 (approximately ₦153 million).

Technical crew: Members of the 11-person technical team received $50,000 (₦76.5 million) each.

Team officials: Backroom staff also received smaller cash rewards and commendations for their role in the team’s success.

The president praised the team for their resilience and determination, particularly in their dramatic comeback from two goals down against host nation Morocco in the final. “Your victory is a testament to the Nigerian fighting spirit and a source of pride for every citizen,” Tinubu said.

While many Nigerians have celebrated the gesture, some critics argue that such lavish rewards are misplaced given the country’s economic difficulties, soaring inflation, and high unemployment.

Supporters, however, insist that the players’ achievement — winning their 10th continental title — deserves recognition on a scale that matches the global trend of rewarding sports excellence.

The Super Falcons’ latest triumph cements their status as Africa’s most successful women’s football team, with 10 WAFCON titles and a consistent record of World Cup appearances.