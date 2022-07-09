Nigeria's Joe Aribo joins Southampton on four-year deal

Joe Aribo, Super Eagles midfielder, has joined Southampton from Scottish giants Rangers on a four-year deal.

The Saints confirmed the acquisition of Aribo on their website on Saturday.

Reports said Southampton will pay an initial £6 million with add-ons meaning the transfer could ultimately be worth in excess of £10 million once Rangers’ sell-on clause is factored in.

Aribo becomes Southampton’s fifth signing of the summer after the arrivals of Gavin Bazunu, Mateusz Lis, Armel Bella-Kotchap and Romeo Lavia.

The statement from Southampton read: “Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Joe Aribo from Rangers on a four-year deal.

“The 25-year-old has spent the last three seasons at Ibrox, scoring 26 goals in 149 appearances following his 2019 move from Charlton Athletic.

“Aribo helped the Glasgow giants capture their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years, also lifting the Scottish Cup, and was a runner-up in last season’s UEFA Europa League in which he scored in the final.

“Born in London, he represents Nigeria on the international scene, earning 20 caps to date and scoring on each of his first two appearances for the Super Eagles against Ukraine and Brazil in 2019.

“Known for his versatility, Aribo stands at 6ft tall and can operate anywhere across midfield, or as a forward.

Speaking on his move to Southampton, Aribo said: “It’s an amazing club with a lot of history here, and it’s a good plan with what’s to come next. I’m really excited for the journey.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world. I’ve been watching it since I was a young boy, it’s always been a goal for me to play here and show what I can do on this stage.

“It’s an amazing feeling, a dream come true. This is where I’ve wanted to be since I was a child growing up playing, so to say that I’m here now is really exciting.”