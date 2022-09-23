Charles Oputa, alias Charly Boy, veteran Nigerian entertainer, has revealed that while his mates were in school studying, he was busy getting women pregnant.

Charly Boy in a video posted on his Instagram page, recounted several life choices and judgments he made that have changed as he aged.

He recalled the period he married and divorced several women until he eventually met his wife and he vowed to be buried with his bike.

Charly Boy said, “Yeparipa! Life funny, o!! I remember when I dey young eh! You know, My mates dey school, na so I dey impregnate women up and down.

“Naim I con get 10 children, 16 grandchildren. I no know where dem dey. Some no even dey register. See life?!”

“I remember one time in my life, I marry this person, I marry this one, I divorce am. I marry that person, I divorce am.

“Naim I come meet one woman. I don dey there o, for 45years. She dey look me, I dey look am. We no know wetin to take ourselves do.”

Speaking of his bike which he thought he would never be able to do without at some point in his life, the 72-year-old Charly Boy added: “I remember one time in my life wey I say if I die, dem go bury me with my bike.

“I dey carry bike, I don go South Africa. I carry bike, I go London. I come back.

“I no know say….see na for the past five years I never ride bike.”

Watch video below: