Veteran entertainer and activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, says he is unbothered by the decision to remove his name from a bus stop in Lagos State, stressing that the development holds little significance to him.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Morning Briefing on Tuesday, Charly Boy said he remains indifferent about the renaming of the bus stop, which was previously called “Charly Boy Bus Stop” by local residents in honour of his civic activism.

“It doesn’t matter to me. Anyone who has done something meaningful for their community can take the shine,” he said. “I’m indifferent. That’s not our priority right now.”

The outspoken activist urged Nigerians to focus on pressing national concerns, particularly electoral reforms and credible elections.

“There are bigger things we should be concerned about — like ensuring that by 2024, our votes count. That’s what we should all be focused on,” he added.

Charly Boy also dismissed any suggestion that he felt disrespected by the change, saying that true legacy is not defined by public landmarks or symbolic gestures.

The bus stop, located in the Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA), was renamed “Badoo Bus Stop” on Saturday by outgoing council chairman, Kolade Alabi. The decision has sparked mixed reactions among residents and social media users, with some questioning the motives behind the move, while others see it as a normal evolution of community identity.