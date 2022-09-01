Charly Boy promises biggest rally ever for Peter Obi

Charly Boy, a veteran entertainer, has said he will organise the biggest rally ever for Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate.

Charly Boy, whose real name is Charles Oputa, said this via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

He added that he has publicly endorsed Obi for the 2023 presidential election.

“Finally, on Kakaaki today, I publicly endorsed Peter Obi. Before this month runs out I would stage the biggest rally ever,” Charly Boy said.

The septuagenarian artiste had said in June that he would relocate to Ghana if either Bola Tinubu or Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) respectively wins next year’s presidential election.