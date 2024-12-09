Connect with us

The oldest of my side chicks is 82 – Charly Boy
Maverick Nigerian singer, activist and actor Charly Boy has opened up about his extracurricular activities, revealing that he has both old and young side chicks.

In a recent interview with Arise TV, Charly Boy disclosed that the oldest of his side chicks is 81 while the youngest is in her 40s.

According to the 74-year-old, his side chicks are entertainers who keep him smiling.

“My house is so peaceful because of my wife, Diane. You can’t even start to imagine. Of course, all my executive side chicks.

“The executive side chicks keep me smiling. They make me laugh. They are like comedians. They entertain me but people might be thinking something else.

“There’s mental stimulation and all that. It’s not just about the physical aspect. I have both young and old side chicks. The oldest is 82 and she is still beautiful. The youngest is about 40-something,” Charly Boy shared.

