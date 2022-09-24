Yul Edochie's first wife insists she won't accept polygamy

May Edochie, first wife of Nollywood actor, Yul-Edochie has said she can’t be forced into accepting polygamy.

She declared her stance in a post via her Instagram page on Saturday.

Her husband had in April presented his second wife, Judy Austin Muoghalu, to the public.

He had described Judy as his second wife while also showing off his son by her.

May in a lengthy post on Saturday, noted that, “The ability to accept or tolerate challenges and problems in life is a virtue, and should not be misconstrued. There is no point making an already bad situation worse, hence the need to remain calm is crucial.

“I understand that we all have our weaknesses and limitations as humans, and I personally believe everyone deserves an opportunity to make things right when they stray… Forgiveness is divine.

“Beyond all the unnecessary facades, polygamy is a life choice and no one should be compelled to accept it. It is something I think all parties involved should embrace willingly, and it’s okay for anyone who chooses it. Some religions|traditions allow polygamy and I have nothing against it. However, I am ABSOLUTELY certain that I will not be NUMBERED as a wife or be cajoled to accept a practice that does not align with my faith and family values.

“God blessed me with a happy, peaceful, and lovely family in a beautiful and JOINTLY built “mansion” that started from little or nothing…humble beginnings. What more could I have been asking for? I had a stable and loving home prior to the unprecedented events regarding my marriage.”