Falana slams street renaming in Lagos, calls action illegal, authoritarian

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has strongly criticised the recent renaming of streets and bus stops in Lagos State, describing the exercise as unconstitutional, illegal, and a violation of the powers reserved for local government councils.

In a statement on Saturday, Falana faulted the lack of public consultation and due process, accusing certain individuals and local council officials of overstepping their constitutional boundaries.

He cited notable examples, including the controversial renaming of “Charley Boy Bus Stop” to “Baddo Bus Stop” by former Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA) chairman, Kolade Alabi, as well as the naming of streets in honour of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Falana also referenced reports that billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote had named streets after Tinubu and the late Herbert Wigwe, without proper statutory approval.

“Under the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the exclusive authority to name streets, roads, and number houses lies with local government councils, as explicitly stated in the Fourth Schedule,” Falana said.

He pointed to a legal precedent in Chief Obidi Ume v. Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, where the High Court ruled that only the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) had the legal authority to name roads and streets within its jurisdiction.

Falana particularly condemned the renaming of Charley Boy Bus Stop — a location he described as “historically significant and named by the people of Bariga and Gbagada” — without any form of community consultation. “Charley Boy Bus Stop acquired its name sociologically due to its functionality and the positive impact which Charley Boy has historically made in the area,” he noted. “Renaming it without consulting the Bariga and Gbagada people smacks of authoritarianism.”

The prominent lawyer lamented that Lagos State continues to retain colonial street names that glorify oppression and exploitation, while replacing names that honour Nigerians who have made meaningful contributions to society.

Falana urged local government legislative arms across the state to halt arbitrary street renaming and to institute public hearings and legal frameworks before any such changes are made.

“Streets should not be renamed arbitrarily to please the whims and caprices of political leaders or to promote ethnic chauvinism, especially in a cosmopolitan city like Lagos,” he said.

Advertisement

He called for adherence to constitutional provisions and democratic principles, warning that unilateral renaming undermines community identity and disrespects cultural heritage.