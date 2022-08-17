PHOTOS/VIDEO: Peter Obi visits Femi Kuti

Mr. Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party on Wednesday, paid a visit to Afrobeat singer, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti.

This visit comes days after Kuti declared that he is too angry to be obedient, a reference to the supporters of Obi, who call themselves ‘Obidients’.

Kuti had said, “I cannot be obedient in this country of today. Nothing can make me to be obedient. I’m too angry, too sad, too depressed to be.”

Veteran entertainer, Charly Boy and Kuti’s son, Made, are seen in pictures from the visit.

Watch video below: