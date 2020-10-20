Kunle Idowu

The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Prof. Kolawole Salako has reiterated the University’s commitment to protect its vast expanse of land from illegal activities of encroachers.

Prof. Salako gave the assurance while playing host to the Ogun State Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Commandant Hammed Abodunrin in his Office.

The Vice-Chancellor said that encroachers had established religious sites, shrines and are performing nefarious mining activities on FUNAAB land.

He appreciated the Commandant for his assistance and support, noting that FUNAAB had brought sanity to its environs, as he requested that more support was still needed around the campus and adjoining communities.

Earlier, Commandant Abodunrin had explained that the visit was to promote the existing cooperation between both organisations and to tackle any security issues within the University jurisdiction, as the Commandant celebrates his one year in office.

Commandant Abodunrin stressed the need for capacity building and security consciousness for the young ones.

According to him, there is an urgent need to start giving security lessons to school children aside the moral education that they are being taught. He highlighted some security tips in the areas of kidnapping, rape, terrorism and suicide, adding that the NCSDC would soon begin security awareness for the populace

He added that the psyche of younger people needed to be positively changed regarding uniformed men as many parents were in the habit of scaring their kids and young ones away from them.