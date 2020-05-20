The Tutor-General and Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Education District III, Dr Olufolayimika Abiose Ayandele has commended the investment of the Lagos State Government in education and technology, saying that the State’s introduction of virtual classes has ensured pupils continue to learn despite the closure of schools.

Speaking at the 14th Annual Ramadan Lecture of Education District III held virtually on Tuesday, Dr Ayandele maintained that the present administration’s investment in technology has not only impacted the academics of students but also their spiritual growth as evident in the Ramadan Lecture held online for the students.

In her words, “The dynamic and proactive leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, particularly in the area of digitisation, which has made it possible to hold various programmes and meetings online without physical contact, is very commendable”.

She acknowledged the various means through which the State government has been projecting its T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, especially the Education and Technology pillar, stressing that the introduction of EKO EXCEL initiative into learning at primary school level was a testimony to excellent teaching.

The Tutor-General implored teachers to reciprocate the good gesture of the government in training and retraining its staff to be digital educators, urging them to apply the acquired knowledge in improving student learning in their various schools.

She also appreciated the government’s efforts at ensuring that students enjoy an all-encompassing qualitative education in a conducive environment with the provision of necessary technological aids.

In their sermon, the duo of Sheik Alhaji Ridwanullah Muhammadu Jami (Chief Imam Lekki Phase 1 Central Mosque) and Sheikh Alhaji Misbaudeen Ajibola Gaji (Chief Imam Balogun Mosque, Lagos Island) urged the affluent and wealthy Muslims to extend their riches to the needy during this Ramadan and Post COVID-19 period to alleviate their sufferings.

According to the Clerics who spoke on the theme “Economic Empowerment, Post COVID-19: Islamic Perspective”, the global pandemic has presented an opportunity to give back to the society to receive bountiful rewards in the future.

They said, “Islam as a religion abhors economic liability, hence the need for the rich to endeavour to reach out to those whose means of livelihood has been affected by the pandemic. The fear of Almighty Allah should reflect in all our dealings, especially with the poor masses during this period.”