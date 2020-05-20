The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says the country imported 20.89 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol in 2019.

The NBS made this known in its latest report on petroleum products importations statistics for 2019 released on Wednesday.

It said that the country also imported 5.15 billion litres of Automotive Gas (AGO), and 128.11 million litres of Household Kerosene (HHK) in the period under review.

The NBS said 1.07 billion litres of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK) were imported as well as 45.98 million litres of Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO).

It said 526.06 million litres of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) were imported into the country in the year under review.

The bureau noted that zonal distribution of truck-out volume for 2019 showed that 20.58 billion litres of PMS, 5.16 litres of AGO and 270.22 million litres of HHK, 1.05 billion litres of ATK and 84.53 million litres of LPFO were distributed nationwide.