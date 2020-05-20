The security operatives attached to the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Central Business Districts have apprehended large numbers of suspected Almajirai hidden in a truck transporting goods to Lagos at Apongbon area of Lagos State.

Speaking on the arrest, the Special Adviser, Mr Olugbenga Oyerinde, said the development is worrisome given the clandestine way the culprits hid in the truck bringing goods to the State.

While handing over the offenders to the appropriate quarters for necessary action, the Oyerinde said that the government will welcome genuine visitors and business owners into the State but will not tolerate the influx of miscreants who will constitute social nuisance into Lagos.

He said, “The Central Business Management Office will not relent in its efforts to ensure that the Lagos Island Business Districts is safe to transact businesses at all times. We will continue to clean up the entire business district to acceptable safety standards as well as ensure that all guidelines issued by the Federal and State Government against the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus disease are strictly adhered to”.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser has decried the non-adherence to the two-metre physical distancing guideline of the State government within the Lagos Island Business District.

He said no business premises should have more than 25 customers at any point in time and that provision must be made for washing of hands and use of alcohol-based sanitizer by all customers within the facility.

While advising on the need to maintain safety standards, Oyerinde called on members of the public to report any business owner or premises that do not comply with these guidelines to the Agency for necessary action.

He warned that failure to comply with the State government’s directive on social gathering will attract a severe penalty.