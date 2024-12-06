Connect with us

Davido says giving birth abroad is like purchasing insurance policy 
Funke Akindele drops Christmas anthem ‘Everybody Loves Christmas’ with elite cast

Skit maker, Taaooma welcomes first child with husband Abula

Park Min Jae, renowned South Korean actor dies at 32

Musical wars: Artistes’ rivalries ignite controversy, bolster revenue

'I'd been rushed to the ER twice that week already,' hospitalized Omotola opens up on health challenge 

Olajumoke the bread seller reveals shocking history of domestic abuse

Yemi Alade accuses 'petty' Cool FM, Clout Africa of blacklisting her songs 

Africa's beauty queen, Chidimma Adetshina opens the next page

Nestlé Nigeria Unveils Judging Panel for 2024 Media Awards

Published

7 hours ago

on

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, alias Davido has given his thoughts on  the prevailing practice of Nigerians going abroad to give birth.

According to reports, elite and middle-class Nigerians are increasingly giving birth in other countries.

During a recent episode of The Morning Hustle podcast, Davido stated that giving birth overseas is similar to purchasing an insurance policy.

He said children born abroad have access to foreign citizenship, opportunity, decent medical care, and high-quality education, among other benefits.

“Giving birth abroad is a common trend among Nigerians. Apart from having better [medical] facilities overseas, people want to have their kids abroad to save them the hassle of applying for visas,” Davido shared.

