Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, alias Davido has given his thoughts on the prevailing practice of Nigerians going abroad to give birth.

According to reports, elite and middle-class Nigerians are increasingly giving birth in other countries.

During a recent episode of The Morning Hustle podcast, Davido stated that giving birth overseas is similar to purchasing an insurance policy.

He said children born abroad have access to foreign citizenship, opportunity, decent medical care, and high-quality education, among other benefits.

“Giving birth abroad is a common trend among Nigerians. Apart from having better [medical] facilities overseas, people want to have their kids abroad to save them the hassle of applying for visas,” Davido shared.