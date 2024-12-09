Asake emerges most streamed Nigerian artiste on Spotify

Asake has emerged the most streamed Nigerian singer on Spotify for 2024.

Spotify made this known during the 2024 edition of its annual recap of listeners’ musical choices, ‘Wrapped’.

Also, his albums ‘Work of Art’, ‘Lungu Boy’ and ‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’ dominates the list of most-streamed Nigerian albums of the year 2024.

While Young Jonn’s ‘Jiggy Forever’ ranked most-streamed album of the year, Burna Boy emerged Nigeria’s most-exported artiste and the only Nigerian in the UK’s top 100.