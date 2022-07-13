Super Falcons target World Cup ticket against Cameroon

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will on Thursday, face the Lionesses of Cameroon in the quarter final of the ongoing Women’s African Nations Cup holding in Morocco.

The winners of the encounter will automatically qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup holding in Australia & New Zealand next year.

All four teams that make the semi finals at the ongoing continental championship in Morocco would have picked automatic tickets for the Women’s World Cup, with the team adjudged to have finished fifth presented with another chance for a shot at a Playoff Tournament next year.

A 1-2 defeat at the hands of South Africa’s Banyana Banyana in their opening match of Group C last week Monday, Falcons defeated Botswana and Burundi 2-0 and 4-0 respectively to book quarter final ticket, and would hope to better Cameroon on the evening.

The Lionesses also started somewhat slowly, drawing with Zambia, but they picked up impressively and their reward is what is actually the most anticipated quarter-final tie at this tournament.

Both countries flew Africa’s flag at the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Canada and at the last edition in France three years ago, but Nigeria are the untouchables, being one of only six countries on the planet to have participated in all eight editions of the quadrennial global showpiece.

“We are ready to face Cameroon,” said Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum, after his Super Falcons arrived in Morocco’s commercial and economic capital, Casablanca on Monday ahead of Thursday’s encounter.