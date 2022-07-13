Barcelona agree to sign Raphinha from Leeds United

Spanish giants, Barcelona, have agreed to sign Brazil winger Raphinha from Leeds.

The clubs agreed to the deal in principle on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old will cost the Catalans a reported 55 million euros — with a potential 15 million euros in add-ons — and sign a five-year contract.

“Barcelona and Leeds United Football Club have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Raphael Dias Belloli, Raphinha, pending the player passing his medical,” read a statement on the Barcelona website.

Raphinha is Barcelona’s third signing of the summer

He arrives after the previous additions of centre-back Andreas Christensen and midfielder Franck Kessie, although they both came as free agents.

The Catalan club will now try to bring in Robert Lewandowski, their other major transfer target this summer.