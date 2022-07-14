Nigeria’s Super Falcons on Thursday, defeated the Lionesses of Cameroon 1-0 to qualify for the semi-final of the ongoing Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Rasheedat Ajibade nodded the Nigerian girls ahead in the second half, connecting superbly to a supply by Ngozi Unumonu.

Though the Cameroonians fought hard in the dying minutes to draw level, the Nigerian girls held on to secure victory.

The victory sees the team qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

All four teams that make the semi finals at the ongoing continental championship would pick automatic tickets for the Women’s World Cup to be hosted by Australia & New Zealand next year.

The team adjudged to have finished fifth would be presented with a chance via a Playoff Tournament in January 2023 to join the party