Nigeria’s medal hopes in jeopardy as Tobi Amusan finishes 3rd in Olympic 100m semis

Tobi Amusan, a Nigerian sprinter, has finished 3rd in heat 1 of women’s 100m Hurdles semi-final at the Paris Olympics.

Amusan who represents the country’s brightest hope for a medal in Paris, is now on the brink of missing out on qualification for the final.

This comes on the day Team Nigeria men’s 4×400 quartet of Emmanuel Ojeli, Ezekiel Nathaniel, Dubem Amene, and Chidi Okezie finished 2nd in their semifinal heat, but were later disqualified.

News continues after this Advertisement

Amusan, the world record holder, clocked 12.55s to come third and would now have to hope she makes it as one of the best losers for a chance in the final.

Team Nigeria disqualified from men’s 4x400m final

Meanwhile, Team Nigeria men’s 4×400 quartet of Emmanuel Ojeli, Ezekiel Nathaniel, Dubem Amene, and Chidi Okezie who finished 2nd in their semifinal heat have been disqualified over lane infringement.

They ran a season’s best of 2:59.81.

In their place, South Africa men’s 4x400m relay team has been included in the final by the referee.

News continues after this Advertisement